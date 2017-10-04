MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the RF, microwave and millimeterwave spectrum. The Company’s primary markets are Networks which includes CATV, cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure and fiber optic applications, A&D and Multi-market, which includes automotive, industrial, medical, mobile and scientific applications. It’s product lines include active splitter, amplifier, attenuator, automotive module, capacitor, component, coupler, diode, down converter IC, filter, frequency multiplier, hybrid voltage controlled oscillator, integrated receiver IC, modulator/demodulator, optical modulator driver, phase shifter, power combiner, power detector, power divider, power hybrid pallet, power hybrid transistor, switch, synthesizer, transceiver, transformer, upconverter IC and voltage controlled oscillator. M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. “

Get MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) opened at 43.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.77 billion. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a positive return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/macom-technology-solutions-holdings-inc-mtsi-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $45,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,204.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $253,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.