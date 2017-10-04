Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,757.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,045,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $726,481,000 after purchasing an additional 671,581 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,249,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,200,000 after purchasing an additional 852,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 204.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,018,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-bought-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $163,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.12.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at 81.35 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. Lowe’s Companies also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,466 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 538% compared to the average volume of 1,014 put options.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.