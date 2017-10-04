Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 24,793.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,481,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,197,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,706 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,846,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,698,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,621,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,447,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $158,869.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,612.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $197,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) opened at 27.72 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.73 million. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

