Loral Space and Communications, Inc. (LORL) is Western Standard LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Loral Space and Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Loral Space and Communications comprises 7.5% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.62% of Loral Space and Communications worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loral Space and Communications by 20.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Loral Space and Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Loral Space and Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 131,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Loral Space and Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Loral Space and Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space and Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ LORL) traded up 0.40% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,722 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. Loral Space and Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space and Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Loral Space and Communications Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc is a satellite communications company. The Company, through its ownership interests in affiliates, is engaged in satellite-based communications services. The Company participates in satellite services operations through its interest in Telesat Holdings Inc, which owns Telesat Canada (Telesat), a global fixed satellite services (FSS) operator, with offices and facilities around the world.

