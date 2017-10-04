Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1,123,000 Position in 3M Company (MMM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. maintained its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,148,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,358,000 after purchasing an additional 852,262 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16,353.8% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 496,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,947,000 after purchasing an additional 493,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,131,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $89,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,844,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,651,000 after buying an additional 300,345 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $560,195.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $1,023,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,112 shares of company stock worth $1,878,890 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

3M Company (NYSE MMM) traded up 0.48% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.61. The company had a trading volume of 282,020 shares. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $163.85 and a 1-year high of $216.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average of $202.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post $8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

