LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.52% of LivaNova PLC worth $284,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova PLC by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in LivaNova PLC by 814.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova PLC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on LivaNova PLC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,860. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) opened at 72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $72.60.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. LivaNova PLC had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.75 million. LivaNova PLC’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

