Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 667,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 520,971 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $42.41.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $3,694,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,866,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,811,119.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $66,685.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,272,487 shares of company stock valued at $51,448,394.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

