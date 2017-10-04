Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Level 3 Communications were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Level 3 Communications by 3,123.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,934,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378,193 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications by 39.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,787,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,086 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $57,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 78.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,223,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,224,000 after purchasing an additional 975,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,430,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,782,000 after purchasing an additional 866,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Level 3 Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.21. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

