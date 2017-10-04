Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $162.50) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) traded up 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,001 shares. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $140.97 and a 12-month high of $192.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 1,821.73%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

In related news, EVP David W. Moon sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $402,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.75, for a total value of $1,944,330.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 181,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,975,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,094 shares of company stock worth $2,409,181 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,122,000 after purchasing an additional 128,170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $20,855,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 124.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $10,777,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 176.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

