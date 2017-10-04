Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lennox International worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 7,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) opened at 180.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day moving average is $173.03. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.97 and a 1-year high of $192.58. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.07. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 1,821.73%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, VP Chris Kosel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total transaction of $61,943.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,270.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.75, for a total transaction of $1,944,330.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 181,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,975,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,094 shares of company stock worth $2,409,181. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

