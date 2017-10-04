Lennar Corporation (LEN) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) opened at 55.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lennar Corporation had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lennar Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Lennar Corporation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Lennar Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Lennar Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

