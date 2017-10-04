Lennar Corporation (LEN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered Lennar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on Lennar Corporation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) traded up 1.28% on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. 2,242,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lennar Corporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,724,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,887,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar Corporation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,516,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,771,000 after acquiring an additional 386,110 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lennar Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,420,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar Corporation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,129,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,876,000 after purchasing an additional 625,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

