Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group Plc (NASDAQ:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) opened at 17.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Legal & General Group Plc Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

