Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Resources Connection worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RECN. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) opened at 14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $425.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.18. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.46 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.20%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

