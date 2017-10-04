Legal & General Group Plc Has $742,000 Stake in BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BOK Financial Corporation were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BOK Financial Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial Corporation by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/legal-general-group-plc-has-742000-stake-in-bok-financial-corporation-bokf.html.

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOK Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group reduced their target price on BOK Financial Corporation from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ BOKF) opened at 89.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. BOK Financial Corporation had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $387.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post $5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $44,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stacy Kymes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $255,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation Profile

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.