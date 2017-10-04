Legal & General Group Plc Buys 11,942 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Harmonic worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,600,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Harmonic by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,742,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harmonic by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) opened at 3.25 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm’s market cap is $264.13 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, insider Patrick Harshman sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $27,687.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,443.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

