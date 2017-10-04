Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Leerink Swann reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) opened at 49.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company’s market cap is $3.16 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 350000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($1.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shamim Ruff sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $521,569.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $3,224,208 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,403.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,193 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,960,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,197,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 559,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,826 shares during the period. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 2,031,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,495,000 after purchasing an additional 481,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

