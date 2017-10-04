Ledyard National Bank Has $940,000 Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Altria Group (MO) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,487 shares. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ledyard-national-bank-has-940000-stake-in-altria-group-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.