Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 30,000 Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Elevate Credit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Elevate Credit in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Elevate Credit in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Elevate Credit in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lutes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) opened at 6.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $252.66 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders.

