Lannett Co Inc (LCI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of Lannett Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Lannett Co in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett Co in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lannett Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Shares of Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI) opened at 20.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Lannett Co has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company’s market capitalization is $764.32 million.
Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Lannett Co had a positive return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Co will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lannett Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CS Mckee LP boosted its position in Lannett Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Lannett Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lannett Co by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lannett Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
About Lannett Co
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.
