Lannett Co Inc (LCI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of Lannett Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Lannett Co in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett Co in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lannett Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Lannett Co Inc alerts:

Shares of Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI) opened at 20.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Lannett Co has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company’s market capitalization is $764.32 million.

Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Lannett Co had a positive return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Co will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/lannett-co-inc-lci-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lannett Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CS Mckee LP boosted its position in Lannett Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Lannett Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lannett Co by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lannett Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett Co

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.