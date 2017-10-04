Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 969,426 Shares of Parkway Properties Inc. (PKY)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969,426 shares during the quarter. Parkway Properties makes up 1.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Parkway Properties worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parkway Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,126,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,119,000 after purchasing an additional 135,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parkway Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,512,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parkway Properties by 48.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,626,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parkway Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,941 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parkway Properties by 78.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,087,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 478,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Parkway Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parkway Properties in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Parkway Properties Inc. (PKY) traded down 0.022% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.035. The company had a trading volume of 25,610 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. Parkway Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $4.00 dividend.

Parkway Properties Profile

Parkway, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates office properties located in submarkets in Houston, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of five Class A assets comprising 19 buildings and totaling approximately 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Greenway, Galleria and Westchase submarkets of Houston.

