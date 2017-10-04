Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lancaster Colony Corporation worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corporation by 6,130.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 118,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 730,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) opened at 121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.03. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony Corporation had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post $4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LANC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Lancaster Colony Corporation

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

