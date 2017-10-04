Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Holdings Maintained by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors maintained its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $396,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,646,000 after acquiring an additional 528,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,742,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,013,000 after buying an additional 139,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,805,000 after buying an additional 1,077,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,945,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,570,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,537,000 after buying an additional 103,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) traded up 0.43% on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,867 shares. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.09 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.21%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lamar Advertising from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

