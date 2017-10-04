L Brands (LB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for L Brands (NYSE: LB):

9/26/2017 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/26/2017 – L Brands had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2017 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Cowen and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

9/19/2017 – L Brands is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – L Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2017 – L Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

9/12/2017 – L Brands is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2017 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “LB reported August SSS of –4%, versus FBR/consensus estimates of –3.8%/–4.4% and guidance of –LSD/–MSD. Comps were affected by about –2% due to cycling the apparel/swim product exit LY . August’s merch margin remained flat, compared to LY , driven by a positive VS and negative BBW due to more clearance. Inventories per square foot are very clean, with August down –7% YOY . LB guided September comps to –LSD, with a negative impact of –2% from apparel/swim category exits. We estimate LB September SSS to be –2.2%, versus +3.0 LY . We like the improvement in VS comp and merch margin and expect SSS to continue to improve as we cycle the swim/apparel exit and bralette ramp. We believe LB’s solid brands continue to resonate well with consumers and expect more normalized results in 2H once these pressures ease.””

8/28/2017 – L Brands was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2017 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “L Brands have underperformed the industry in the past one year as it continues to face short-term challenges due to its decision to exit the swimwear category, which according to analysts have failed to generate desired results. The effect of the short-term challenges can easily be seen in the company’s sale performance which have declined year over year and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past few quarters. The stock is unlikely to bounce back in the near term as investor sentiment was further hurt after the company trimmed fiscal 2017 guidance. Management now projects earnings in the band of $3.00-$3.20 per share for fiscal 2017, down from the previous guidance of $3.10-$3.40. Nevertheless, it has undertaken strategic initiatives to streamline Victoria’s Secret business and remains optimistic about its investment in China along with White Barn remodels at Bath & Body Works.”

8/22/2017 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/20/2017 – L Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

8/20/2017 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2017 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2017 – L Brands was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – L Brands was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – L Brands was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – L Brands was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2017 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – L Brands was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – L Brands was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – L Brands was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Instinet from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – L Brands was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – L Brands was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – L Brands had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2017 – L Brands was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE LB) opened at 42.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $75.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. L Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Tessler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,654. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

