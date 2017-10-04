L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.27.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE LLL) opened at 190.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.15. L-3 Communications Holdings has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $192.00.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. L-3 Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L-3 Communications Holdings will post $8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $3,911,679.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Dambrosio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $901,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,909. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 0.6% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

