Korn/Ferry International (KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Sells 50,000 Shares

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE KFY) opened at 39.99 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.91 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

