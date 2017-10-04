Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. (KTOV) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:KTOV) were down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,003,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 303,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.33 million.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd is an Israel-based company that develops non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that treat pain without raising blood pressure, thus avoiding the increased risk of heart attacks, strokes or death.
