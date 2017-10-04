Shares of Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:KTOV) were down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,003,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 303,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.33 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/kitov-pharmaceuticals-holdings-ltd-ktov-shares-down-10-7.html.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd is an Israel-based company that develops non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that treat pain without raising blood pressure, thus avoiding the increased risk of heart attacks, strokes or death.

Receive News & Ratings for Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.