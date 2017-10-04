Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) opened at 20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.42 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/kite-realty-group-trust-krg-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-5th.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kite Realty Group, L.P., owns interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.