Kirby Corporation (KEX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kirby Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.7109755395599 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) opened at 66.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Kirby Corporation had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kirby Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Kirby Corporation Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

