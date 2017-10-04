Kingfisher plc (KGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at 304.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.74 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.06. Kingfisher plc has a 12 month low of GBX 269.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 386.70.
In other Kingfisher plc news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 99,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £300,404.02 ($398,466.67). Insiders acquired 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $30,085,376 over the last three months.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.82) price target on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Investec reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc from GBX 355 ($4.71) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.86 ($4.27).
About Kingfisher plc
Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.
