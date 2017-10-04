Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kindred Healthcare worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kindred Healthcare Inc. alerts:

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE KND) opened at 7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $622.19 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/kindred-healthcare-inc-knd-holdings-decreased-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation cut their target price on Kindred Healthcare from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Kindred Healthcare from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Kindred Healthcare Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.