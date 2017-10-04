Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,653,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,785,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,300,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 23.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,841,000 after acquiring an additional 491,121 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 85.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,018,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,563,000 after acquiring an additional 929,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,918,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,551,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 115.58 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 636.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $134.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.21 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

