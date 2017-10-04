Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,255,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,881,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE KEYS) opened at 42.25 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.38 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $111,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $614,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $45.50 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

