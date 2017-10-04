KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded down 0.29% on Monday, reaching $17.00. 112,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $621.86 million, a PE ratio of 124.09 and a beta of 1.12. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,724.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,722.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $396,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

