Keybank National Association OH Sells 202 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE ITW) opened at 149.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $150.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

