Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Kennametal's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that Kennametal holds solid organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the long term. Also, it aims at developing a sound cost structure by rationalization of certain manufacturing facilities and lowering of costs through employee and cost-reduction programs. By Dec 2018, cost savings are anticipated to be $165-$180 million. For fiscal 2018, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be within $2.00-$2.30 per share, above $1.52 recorded in fiscal 2017. Organic revenue growth is expected to be within 2-4%. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock increased for fiscal 2018.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, September 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE KMT) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 158,561 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $565.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.16 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Rossi acquired 29,880 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $999,784.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Michael Jr. Byrnes acquired 1,900 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 16,832.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,290,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth $76,161,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 69.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,969,000 after purchasing an additional 701,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

