KEMPER Corp Invests $4.38 Million in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY)

KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. Byline Bancorp makes up about 2.1% of KEMPER Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KEMPER Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Byline Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $11,352,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) traded down 1.20% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,590 shares. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $600.75 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $627,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,273.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,057 shares of company stock worth $765,320.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

