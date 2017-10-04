Kemet Corporation (KEM) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Kemet Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is one of 32 public companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kemet Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kemet Corporation alerts:

67.3% of Kemet Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kemet Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kemet Corporation has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemet Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kemet Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemet Corporation 33.25% 20.21% 4.53% Kemet Corporation Competitors 1.94% -2.08% 0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kemet Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemet Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kemet Corporation Competitors 99 354 508 6 2.44

Kemet Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $18.13, suggesting a potential downside of 20.99%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Kemet Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemet Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemet Corporation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kemet Corporation $846.86 million $110.10 million 4.70 Kemet Corporation Competitors $894.66 million $186.07 million 11.39

Kemet Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kemet Corporation. Kemet Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kemet Corporation beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kemet Corporation Company Profile

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors. The Film and Electrolytic Business Group produces film, paper and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors. It also designs and produces EMI Filters. The Company’s product offerings include surface mount, which are attached directly to the circuit board; leaded capacitors, which are attached to the circuit board using lead wires, and chassis-mount and other pin-through-hole board-mount capacitors, which utilize attachment methods, such as screw terminal and snap-in. The Company sells its products to a range of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemet Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemet Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.