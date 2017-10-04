Keh Shew Lu Sells 69,084 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 69,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,093,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 49,428 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,490,254.20.

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 314,133 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.15 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 58.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 324.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

