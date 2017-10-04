Kazazian Asset Management LLC Has $2,781,000 Stake in Altisource Residential Corporation (RESI)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Altisource Residential Corporation comprises approximately 4.2% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Altisource Residential Corporation worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Residential Corporation by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,800,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Residential Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,355,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altisource Residential Corporation by 2,980.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 616,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altisource Residential Corporation by 980.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 515,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Residential Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,089,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Residential Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Altisource Residential Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Residential Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Altisource Residential Corporation (RESI) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,412 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company’s market capitalization is $597.09 million. Altisource Residential Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). Altisource Residential Corporation had a negative net margin of 378.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Altisource Residential Corporation’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Residential Corporation will post ($2.07) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Altisource Residential Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -14.42%.

Altisource Residential Corporation Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

