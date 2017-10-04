Kazazian Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC held its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,936 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 115,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 14,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$29,252.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 242,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$560,406.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,406. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 338,100 shares of company stock valued at $760,048 in the last ninety days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE GTE) traded down 1.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 112,797 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.07 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of C$96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

