Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture PLC by 2,139.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,730,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture PLC by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,379,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Accenture PLC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,583,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture PLC by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Accenture PLC by 212.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,295,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,105,000 after purchasing an additional 880,905 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 134.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.49%.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $5,210,672.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,083 shares in the company, valued at $24,181,577.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,545. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $131.50) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

