Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (KYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 13th

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (NYSE:KYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund (NYSE KYE) opened at 11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of companies in the energy sector, which focuses on securities of energy companies.

