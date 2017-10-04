Kao Corp. (KCRPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kao Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAO Corp ADR, based in Japan, is a leading global company in consumer products for personal and home care. “

Kao Corp. (OTCMKTS KCRPY) opened at 58.135 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.442 and a beta of 0.49. Kao Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

About Kao Corp.

Kao Corporation is engaged in the consumer product business and the chemical business. The Company operates through four segments: the Beauty Care Business, the Human Health Care Business, the Fabric and Home Care Business (collectively, the Consumer Products business), and the Chemical business. The Beauty Care Business segment manufactures and sells cosmetics, skin care and hair care products.

