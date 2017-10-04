K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques. Its products consist of implants, disposables and instruments which are marketed and sold primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons. The Company’s products include Complex Spine, Minimally Invasive Spine and Degenerative Spine. Its technologies include MESA, Rail 4D, Deformity Cricket, SERENGETI, RAVINE, EVEREST and tifix. K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KTWO. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of K2M Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K2M Group Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

K2M Group Holdings (KTWO) opened at 22.25 on Wednesday. K2M Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company’s market cap is $962.71 million.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. K2M Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. K2M Group Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 39,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $919,773.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,644. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 5,175.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in K2M Group Holdings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About K2M Group Holdings

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

