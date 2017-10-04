JT Stratford LLC Sells 30 Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 32.3% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Acuity Brands Inc alerts:

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) traded up 5.43% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,963 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $261.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.05 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands Inc will post $8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Acuity Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JT Stratford LLC Sells 30 Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/jt-stratford-llc-sells-30-shares-of-acuity-brands-inc-ayi.html.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Black sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $1,114,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $194,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.