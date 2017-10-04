JT Stratford LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (UL)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Unilever PLC makes up about 1.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Unilever PLC were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Unilever PLC by 56.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,615,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,770,000 after buying an additional 3,837,015 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,598 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,610,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,119,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,864 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Unilever PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Unilever PLC (UL) traded up 0.078% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.805. 1,187,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.808 and a beta of 0.88. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Unilever PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Unilever PLC Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

