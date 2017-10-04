JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Owens-Illinois worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at $385,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 81,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 409,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sergio B.O. Galindo sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $136,541.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,807.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $32,599.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) opened at 25.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.49. Owens-Illinois, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS AG assumed coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

