JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest alerts:

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 57,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $367,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,382,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,086.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) opened at 6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/jpmorgan-chase-co-raises-holdings-in-advent-claymore-convertible-securities-and-income-fund-of-beneficial-interest-agc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.