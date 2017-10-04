JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.69 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Get Imperial Oil Ltd alerts:

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS AG cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) opened at 32.04 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 170.37%.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.69 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-6-69-million-stake-in-imperial-oil-ltd-imo.html.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.